media release: Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Speakers and topics at this show will include:

Peggy Hurley - “A Proof of the Greatest Pop Song of All Time”

Brandon Wein - “Living with ADH – Ooooooh, Shiny!”

Jason Hillman - “Batman & Robin: A Queer Masterpiece (for the Children)”

Plus stand-up by Peggy, Brandon, Jason, and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3108391446122139

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.