media release: Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

We'll be getting extra spooky at this run with the following speakers and topics:

Katie Yang - “The Neuroscience of Fear”

Alecia Altstaetter - “Yugoslavia in World War II”

Sasha Rosser - “Bodily Abnormalities with Benefits”

Plus stand-up by Alecia Altstaetter, Hayden Fredriksen, and special guests!

Hosted by: Katie Yang

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM

Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1069534371089564

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.