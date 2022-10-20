Words with Nerds
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, October 20 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.
Topics this month will include marine biology, the fact vs. fiction surrounding transhuman technologies, and the history of pre-film animation!
Talks by: Jared Porter, Will Koebke, Sasha Rosser
Plus stand-up comedy by Sisi Li and surprise guests!
Hosted by: Sasha Rosser
Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!
Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.
We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.