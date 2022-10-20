× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Words with Nerds

media release: A great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Join us at Crucible Madison on Thursday, October 20 for funny (and often R-rated) educational lectures mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.

Topics this month will include marine biology, the fact vs. fiction surrounding transhuman technologies, and the history of pre-film animation!

Talks by: Jared Porter, Will Koebke, Sasha Rosser

Plus stand-up comedy by Sisi Li and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1377407142782670

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.