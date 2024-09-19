× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Sasha Rosser on stage. Sasha Rosser

media release: Join us on Thursday, September 19 for Words with Nerds: MOVIE EDITION, a great show for information sponges who love to laugh! Think TED Talks, but way funnier.

Followed at 9PM by a FREE showing of the crazy Hong Kong masterpiece Riki Oh: The Story of Ricky.

Speakers and topics at this show include:

Cody Lemke - “The Creator of Schlock & Awe Tells You All You Need to Know about Movies with which to Punish Your Friends”

Julia Fraser - “A Grad Student’s Lament on Finding a Roommate in Madison”

Nathan Wardinski - “Dissecting ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ and Why We Crave Disturbing Film”

Nathan Wardinski is a writer and film critic. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a major in Radio-TV-Film Communication and minors in Philosophy and English as well as a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing at Minnesota State University Mankato. Nathan has experience as a speaker and an educator and he has taught writing classes for colleges and universities and ongoing adult education programs. Since 2004, Nathan has hosted the public radio program Sounds of Cinema and he has authored articles on film and lectured at universities on subjects like post-9/11 cinema and the politics of 1970s horror films. His book “Dissecting Cannibal Holocaust” was published in 2024 by Lexington Books.

"Nathan Wardinski offers an authoritative critical analysis exposing the deeper meaning and significance of the (in)famous horror movie Cannibal Holocaust. Moreover, his profound historical and comparative analysis reveals that this film is a microcosm with virtues as well as vices. . . . Among ethical concerns, diverse provocative questions are raised like projections—Are we what we watch?" — Leslie Sponsel, University of Hawai'i, author of Yanomami in the Amazon

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Seating is first come, first served. It is recommended that you arrive at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime in order to get your pick of seats.

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will be asked to show a photo ID upon check-in. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Past presenters span local entrepreneurs, professors, researchers, activists, union organizers, surgeons, engineers, and stand-up comedians with an itch to nerd out on stage.

Words with Nerds is produced by Best of Madison-winner Cheshire Cat Comedy and began in 2022 as a monthly event on the third Thursday of every month at Crucible, Madison’s premier alternative arts club. The showcase has since blossomed into a regular feature showcase at locations such as The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field and Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Every now and then, Words with Nerds adds a little splash of something extra; past examples include Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty performing a burlesque number and Batman doing stand-up comedy.

