× Expand Yuriy Sverchkov Sasha Rosser hosts Words with Nerds. Sasha Rosser hosts Words with Nerds.

media release: Words with Nerds mixes TED Talks with stand-up by bringing together local specialists and comedians to present on a topic of their choice. A great show for information sponges who love to laugh!

Speakers and topics this month will include:

Sam Dicke - “A History of Aliens”

Margaret Clinton - “A Data Analysis of Over 100 Hallmark Movies”

Natalie Wickman - “The Never-Ending Feud between the Members of Oasis”

Plus stand-up by Sam, Natalie, and surprise guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/566120952164570

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.