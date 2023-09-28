media release: Every fourth Friday of the month, Uplevel Coworking hosts a FREE happy hour with pizza, mocktails, beer, and wine coolers. Join our members, local business owners, and community members for a fun time full of networking.

This particular Work Week Wind Down, we'll also have networking bingo, Pictionary, and trivia. Come join us for a fun time and a fabulous event.

Located @ Uplevel Coworking (1574 W Broadway, Suite 200 in Madison). If you plan to arrive after 5pm, please call 608-509-4129 for assistance as that is when our doors lock for the evening.