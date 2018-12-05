Worker Cooperatives 101

press release:Wed. Dec. 5. Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin) 12:00 Noon Worker Co-ops 101! Come find out h ow to start a co-op business with the Madison Cooperative Development Coalition. What is a worker co-op? A values-driven business where the workers own, democratically control, and benefit from the business. A worker co-op follows the principle of "one worker, one vote." Interpretation into Spanish provided. Childcare available upon request. Info? https://www.facebook.com/ events/497334484109929/