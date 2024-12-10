Worker's Compensation Advisory Council Public Hearing

media release: The Worker's Compensation Advisory Council (WCAC), whose most recent proposed enhancements to Wisconsin's worker's compensation program were signed into law in March 2024, is seeking public comments on its next slate of recommended legislative changes.

The Council will host a hybrid public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. The hearing will be held in person at 201 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin, and virtually via WebEx conferencing technology. Written comments will also be accepted through Jan. 10, 2025.

"We welcome the people of Wisconsin to take this opportunity to improve the worker's compensation system through public comment," DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said. "Civic engagement has been a hallmark of our state's worker's compensation system for more than a century, and we invite participation in person, through online attendance, or with written comments."

The WCAC was established in 1968 to advise DWD and propose amendments to the state’s worker’s compensation laws each legislative session. The most recent council-supported agreed-upon bill that cleared both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers on March 22, 2024.

Submit Written Comments: Written comments may be submitted to John Dipko, Chair, Worker's Compensation Advisory Council, 201 E Washington Avenue, Room C100, Madison, WI 53703, or via email to: WCAdvisoryCouncil@dwd.wisconsin.gov. The submission deadline for written comments is Jan. 10, 2025.

Attend the Public Hearing

TIME: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DATE: Dec. 10, 2024

LOCATION: 201 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Conference Room H103

ATTEND VIRTUALLY: Register via WebEx from the state Public Meeting Notices website. Attendees must register in advance.

About the Worker's Compensation Advisory Council

A citizen advisory council has existed since 1911 to assist the Department and Legislature in amending the Wisconsin Worker's Compensation Act. The Wisconsin Worker's Compensation Advisory Council (WCAC) was created by Chapter 327 Laws of 1967 (effective February 18, 1968) to advise the Department and Legislature on policy matters concerning the development and administration of the worker's compensation law. One of the important enduring values of the Council is maintaining the overall stability of the workers compensation system without regard to partisan changes in the legislative or executive branches of government.

One of the main functions of the Council is to recommend worker's compensation law changes to the Legislature through the "agreed bill" process. The process begins with the Council holding public hearings throughout the state where testimony is taken from all interested sources. Council members agree to support the Council's proposed changes in the Legislature and not to individually seek any changes to those proposals. Likewise, the Council members traditionally agree not to support any worker's compensation law changes which have not gone through the "agreed bill" process. By tradition the Council only recommends statutory changes which pass without dissent. When the Legislature approves the Council's recommendations and forwards the bill to the Governor, the bill traditionally is signed into law.

The statutes prescribe the Council's membership as follows:

5 employee representatives (voting members)

5 employer representatives (voting members)

3 insurer representatives (non-voting members)

1 department representative (traditionally serves as chair)

ABOUT DWD

