Madison WI #WorkersOverBillionaires Labor Day

media release: Indivisible Dane Co. WI, the Raging Grannies of Madison and Badger Collective are organizing a rally: Madison WI #WorkersOverBillionaires. The event will be on Sept. 1 at the State Capitol at 10:00AM. Here's the Mobilize link with details: https://www.mobilize.us/ mayday/event/830066/

MayDayStrong is calling for these events on Labor Day for working people to rise up to stop the billionaire takeover. The Madison event is one of more than 700 registered nationwide and many more are being added every day.You can read more about their movement and their demands for Labor Day 2025 at MayDayStrong.org Organizations promoting the Labor Day events include Indivisible, MoveOn and SURJ: Showing Up for Racial Justice.

Madison progressives are thirsty to comment on all the chaos around the country and find out what we can do to fight back. Bring your signs and your voices!

Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.

The way we stop the takeover is with collective action. We are working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover–not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. We stand in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people. We are fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all of us—and not just a chosen few.

OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:

Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.

Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

Fully fund schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

Invest in people not wars.

We have purposely scheduled this event in the morning to avoid any overlap with other Labor Day events in Madison.

Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.