Join the MS Design + Innovation (MD+I) community in welcoming Gem Barton from the Royal College of Art in London.

In Workforce Futures, Gem will lead participants in a forward looking workshop on future jobs and the potential for transdisciplinary practice in the workforce of tomorrow. Working with students, affiliated faculty, community and industry and partners, and you, we'll develop a range of jobs and careers, along with titles and descriptions that can be part of a "Futures Job Board" that reflects emerging trends and needs within design and innovation.

The M.S. Design + Innovation is pleased to offer this program as a part of our 2024 - 2025 event series exploring what we (MD+I) mean when we speak of innovation.

** We value inclusion and access for all participants and are pleased to provide reasonable accommodations for this event. Please contact us by email (mdi_program@wisc.edu) no later than one week before the event to make an accommodation request.