Working Draft Beer Co. 6th Anniversary Weekend
to
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Working Draft is turning six in March! We are going to celebrate in style, with a weekend filled with beer releases, food trucks, games, and community involvement.
Beer releases:
Friday - Double Pulp Culture Hazy IPA and Wurkvar Pale Czech-Style Pale Lager
Saturday - Closerer Enough to Perfecter Triple IPA and GABF Gold Medal Winning Klosterade Doppelbock Lager
Sunday - A Woman's Place is in the Brewhouse White IPA (Pink Boots Collaboration)
And if you're wondering, our official birthday is March 5th, but we're celebrating March 29th - 31st. What else would you expect from a brewery that celebrates New Years at 6pm!