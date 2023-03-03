Working Draft Fifth Anniversary Party

media release: Working Draft Beer Company is turning 5! With this being our golden birthday we knew we had to go BIG! Join us all weekend long, March 3rd through the 5th, for our 5 Year Anniversary Party! We're busting out some crowd favorites, inviting some of our favorite breweries and restaurants, and pulling out all the stops for a weekend long celebration. Stay tuned for more details on our social pages throughout the month. We can't wait to party with you, Madison!

*Friday*

Beer Releases: 'Popthiccle' Dreamsicle Fruited Seltzer & 'Double Pulp' Double IPA.

Food: Ian's Pizza Party -Free Slices! Starting at 6pm.

Music Duo Dearly Brearly & friends 7-9pm.

*Saturday*

Beer Releases:

GABF Gold Winner 'Klosterade' Doppelbock Lager

'Funf' 5th Anniversary Pilsner

'Spuds MacKirby' Japanese Sweet Potato Lager (Lake Louie Collab)

Food: Bandit Tacos! Noon-4pm

*Sunday*

Beer Releases:

'Lumbermouth' 2022 & 2023 Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout!

Food: Bloom Bake Shop & Rusty Dog Coffee Brunch & Pop Up! 12-4pm.

Pop up with Artist in Residence Lyndsey Standage!