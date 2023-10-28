Working Draft x Great Dane Halloween Party

media release: Working Draft Beer Company and Great Dane Pub & Brewing Downtown will be hosting a Halloween Party & Pub Crawl on Saturday, October 28!

Most of the action will be taking place at Working Draft's taproom starting at 4pm! But you can start at either taproom and enjoy guest taps from each brewery, including our collab brew "Scooby Snacks" Fresh Hop Lager!

Working Draft Happenings:

The party kicks off at 4pm!

Show up between 4-6pm to join a costume contest with a panel of judges who will be giving away different level prizes from both Working Draft and Great Dane!

Great Dane Kitchen will be popping up with a delicious snack menu from 4-8pm! Stay tuned on menu details!

Music by Paul Gordon from 6-10pm!

We'll be joined by our Artist in Residence Emily Schanowski starting at 2pm!

And we'll keep the party going until 11pm!

AND you can enter a ticketed raffle that benefits the Goodman Community Center's Thanksgiving Food Drive, for a chance to win bigger prizes from both WDBC and Great Dane with $50 to a $200+ values!

