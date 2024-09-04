Workers Speak: The State of Working Wisconsin and Policy Priroties

media release: This event is presented by the Havens Wright Center at UW-Madison in collaboration with Kids Forward, the High Road Strategy Center, the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Union (MASH), and Worker Justice Wisconsin.

Join this discussion to hear the latest about Working Wisconsin and how workers are experiencing it. Workers from construction and services will speak directly about their own experiences on the job and how the new policies around the right to organize, the minimum wage, and wage theft would change their experience of work in Wisconsin.