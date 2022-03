RSVP for Workshop for Seekers

media release: RSVP to join Erin Gilbert and REiCOVERY for bi-weekly workshops offering the practical application of spiritually-based principles for anyone seeking relief from suffering, greater joy & abundance! Enjoy complimentary samples of Madison's locally made CBD and uplifting discussion with like-minded folks!

7 pm Sundays, at Quality CBD, 1222 Williamson St. Next workshops are 3/6 & 20.