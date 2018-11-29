World AIDS Day

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks Building 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We’re all in This Together: World AIDS Day Community Gathering

 UW Health HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program invites you to our annual World AIDS Day Community Event. Join us for our “We’re All in This Together” celebration and remembrance.

§  Master of Ceremonies: Josie Lynn - Artist, Ally, Activist

§  Keynote speaker: Dr. David Malebranche, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

§  Performance by Common Chords, the outreach ensemble of Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus

§  Food and refreshments provided

§  Simultaneous interpretation into Spanish/ Interpretación simultánea inglés-español

·        Free and Open to the Public

·        Free Parking, on busline

·        Facebook event page - https://www.facebook.com/events/110863003158026/

·        RSVP Online at bit.ly/rsvpwad

·        Contact Chris Chapman with questions or to request accommodations: 608-890-1169 or   cchapman@medicine.wisc.edu

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks Building 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-890-1169
