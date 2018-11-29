press release: We’re all in This Together: World AIDS Day Community Gathering

UW Health HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program invites you to our annual World AIDS Day Community Event. Join us for our “We’re All in This Together” celebration and remembrance.

§ Master of Ceremonies: Josie Lynn - Artist, Ally, Activist

§ Keynote speaker: Dr. David Malebranche, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

§ Performance by Common Chords, the outreach ensemble of Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus

§ Food and refreshments provided

§ Simultaneous interpretation into Spanish/ Interpretación simultánea inglés-español

· Free and Open to the Public

· Free Parking, on busline

· Facebook event page - https://www.facebook.com/ events/110863003158026/

· RSVP Online at bit.ly/rsvpwad

· Contact Chris Chapman with questions or to request accommodations: 608-890-1169 or cchapman@medicine.wisc.edu