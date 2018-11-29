World AIDS Day
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks Building 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: We’re all in This Together: World AIDS Day Community Gathering
UW Health HIV/AIDS Comprehensive Care Program invites you to our annual World AIDS Day Community Event. Join us for our “We’re All in This Together” celebration and remembrance.
§ Master of Ceremonies: Josie Lynn - Artist, Ally, Activist
§ Keynote speaker: Dr. David Malebranche, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
§ Performance by Common Chords, the outreach ensemble of Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus
§ Food and refreshments provided
§ Simultaneous interpretation into Spanish/ Interpretación simultánea inglés-español
· Free and Open to the Public
· Free Parking, on busline
· Facebook event page - https://www.facebook.com/
· RSVP Online at bit.ly/rsvpwad
· Contact Chris Chapman with questions or to request accommodations: 608-890-1169 or cchapman@medicine.wisc.edu