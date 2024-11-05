media release: Experience the legendary!

Swan Lake, the ballet of all ballets, will be performed one night only by the World Ballet Company.

See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile, and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets and over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

The World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned balletgoers alike. The company attracts many international artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 280 cities, reaching an audience of more than 450,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.