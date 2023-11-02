The World Bank’s Development Work—and Why It Matters

media release: Dr. Indermit Gill has taught at Georgetown University and the University of Chicago. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and currently serves as Chief Economist of the World Bank Group and Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

Gill has published extensively on sovereign debt vulnerabilities, green growth and natural-resource wealth, labor markets, and poverty and inequality.

The International Business department is a co-sponsor of this event and this new campus series "International Institutions and You: Bridging the Global and the Local."