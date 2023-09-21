World Beyond War-Madison Chapter

media release: Movie & Letter Party to Defuse Nuclear War & for Peace in Ukraine - Thursday, Sept 21 - 5 pm - 7:45 pm, Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave.

Defuse Nuclear War & for Peace in Ukraine have called for national and international weeks of action Sept 24 - Oct 8. Events will be held throughout this country and across the world. In Madison we will host four events. In this first event, we will stream a movie or a webinar, then cooperate to craft letters to editors or commentaries related to the topics that are being highlighted nationally in the two weeks of action. Info on all the events: https://worldbeyondwar.org/madison/