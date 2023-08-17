World Beyond War-Madison Chapter

media release: Thurs Aug 17, 6:00 pm Hawthorne Public Library (2707 E. Wsahington Ave.) Madison’s World Beyond War – social gathering and planning meeting! Do you want to get better at convincing people that war is never the answer? We'll be preparing letters-to-the-editor, guest editorials, and/or talking points for being interviewed or debating. Bring your ideas and tough questions! Our topic is: effects of militarism. During the gathering, we will help each other with information, resources, and articulation of our individual arguments. You can use a “hook” that grabs the reader’s attention: a local or personal angle, or a reference to something already in the headlines. Voice-to-text will help us write quickly. You'll go home with a draft or a finished piece to submit to media outlets. More info? Email: warabolition@gmail.com