World Beyond War-Madison Speak-out

media release: Speak-out at Dane County Farmers Market to Defuse Nuclear War & for Peace in Ukraine - Saturday Sept 30 - 9:30 am - 11:00 am, Rotary Park, N Hamilton & Pinckney, the outdoor performance space by the entrance of the Children's Museum.

Defuse Nuclear War & for Peace in Ukraine have called for national and international weeks of action Sept 24 - Oct 8. Events will be held throughout this country and across the world. In Madison we will host four events.  In this third event, will speak-out to Defuse Nuclear War and for Peace in Ukraine. We will broadcast our messages "a viva voce" to the market-goers! Info on all the events: https://worldbeyondwar.org/madison/ 

