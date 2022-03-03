ONLINE: World Championship Cheese Contest

press release: Mark your calendars now and join the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at WorldChampionCheese.org for the live announcement of the 2022 World Champion Cheese!

Following a record-breaking year in 2020 with 3,667 entries, the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest promises to be another exciting competition. The 2022 Contest will be closed to the public, but each day – March 1-3 – fans of great cheese can follow along on social media for exclusive interviews with judges and competitors, a behind-the-scenes look with industry insiders, and much more. Following two and a half days of rigorous technical evaluation, the Contest culminates with the 2:00 p.m. announcement March 3 of the Top 20 cheeses in the world – and the winner of the prestigious World Champion title.

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for cheese fans everywhere to learn about and celebrate some of the best cheeses in the world,” said WCMA’s Kirsten Strohmenger, who directs the World Championship Cheese Contest. “The Contest offers dairy processors a chance to get expert feedback on their products and achieve international recognition, and it’s also a great way for people around the world to see the craftsmanship and passion behind the cheeses they know and love.”

The World Championship Cheese Contest is the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition, held biennially since 1957. WCMA, proud host of the Contest, is accepting entries now until January 26, 2022 at WorldChampionCheese.org.