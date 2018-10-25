press release: Held every three years, the World Clydesdale Show (WCS), is the crown jewel competition of the Clydesdale breed.

The size? Expect the biggest.

The quality? Unmatched.

The beauty? Nothing compares.

Oct. 25th-28th, 2018, the Clydesdale Breeders of the U.S.A. and over 600 Clydesdales from around the world invite you to join them for this true 'GIANT' of equine spectacle.