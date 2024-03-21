media release: GiGi’s Playhouse Madison will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, on March 21, 2024.

At GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers we celebrate Down syndrome every day! March 21st is our day to share it with the world! The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which results in a Down syndrome diagnosis.

World Down Syndrome Day is a global event to raise public awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy, and support the wellbeing of those living with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Madison is working alongside our network of 59 playhouses, throughout the United States and Mexico, and over 80 countries globally, to celebrate with the community.

How we are celebrating: Thursday, March 21, 5:30-7:30pm: Family friendly party at our Playhouse where there will be food and drink, dancing, karaoke and crafts. Wearing colorful and interesting socks on World Down Syndrome Day helps spread awareness of people with Down Syndrome. Chromosomes are also shaped like socks and people with Down syndrome have an extra chromosome.

All families who love someone with Down syndrome and community members are welcome to attend our celebration! We do ask for pre-registration to help with planning.

https://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/sfcalendar/?eventId=a0VHt00000S6Pd2MAF