media release: Join us for the 2025 World Euchre Championship in New Glarus, where euchre enthusiasts from across the globe gather for a weekend of competitive fun in the biggest annual euchre tournament in the world! Sponsored by Bicycle Cards, this exciting tournament offers fun-filled euchre tournaments and side games, championship belts for the winners (and other prizes too), and plenty of camaraderie for players and spectators alike. Whether you're an experienced player or new to the game, you'll be able to join in the excitement of playing the Midwest's favorite card game while enjoying New Glarus' welcoming atmosphere. Expect a red carpet experience with plenty of photo ops and a lively atmosphere that makes this event feel larger than life. Registration opens Jan. 8; price TBA.

Beyond the tournament, New Glarus is the perfect destination to make the most of your weekend. Stroll through the picturesque streets of this charming Swiss village, savor traditional Swiss cuisine at local restaurants, and visit the famous New Glarus Brewery. With cozy inns, unique shops, and the beautiful Sugar River State Trail nearby, there's plenty to do when you're not at the card table. Whether you're here for the fun-filled competition or to experience all that New Glarus has to offer, this is a weekend you won't want to miss!