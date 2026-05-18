× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Energy Institute Participants at a past Wisconsin KidWind Challenge event. Wisconsin KidWind Challenge

media release: The World KidWind Challenge, a clean energy design competition where students design and test small-scale wind turbines and solar-powered homes. The event brings together nearly 550 students from across the United States, Estonia, Taiwan, and Thailand to showcase their engineering, creativity and clean energy knowledge.

May 18-20, 2026

The 2026 Worlds events will take place in the Nicholas Recreation Center on the UW-Madison campus, 797 W Dayton St, Madison.

Each year, KidWind invites top performing teams from its wind and solar challenges around the world, including in-person and online competitions, to compete in the World KidWind Challenge. Students test their projects in simulated real-world environments, present their designs to a panel of judges, and test their understanding of clean energy through mystery challenge activities and a test of their clean energy knowledge.

Monday, May 18

Competition Day 1! 8am - 6pm

8:00am Doors Open

9:00am - 10:00am World KidWind Challenge Kick-Off

10:00am - 6:00pm Competition Elements

All Day

Wind Tunnel Testing

Solar Home Testing

Scheduled

Knowledge Test

Judges Presentations

Instant Challenges

Tuesday, May 19

Competition Day 2! 8am - 6pm

8:00am Doors Open

10:00am - 6:00pm Competition Elements

All Day

Wind Tunnel Testing

Solar Home Testing

Scheduled

Judges Presentations

Instant Challenges

Wednesday, May 20

Closing Day! 8am - 3pm

OPTIONAL: 8:00am-12:00pm Sign up for a tour or check out one of the other cool spots on the UW-Madison campus on this list!

8:00am Doors Open

9:00am - 11:30am Judges Callbacks (for top teams in the MS and HS divisions) & Final Tunnel Testing

1:30pm- 2:30pm Awards Ceremony

2:30pm - 3:00pm Breakdown & Pack Up