press release: “Walk in Beauty, Resist Tyranny!” IN MADISON – Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10 AM to 1 PM

Honor World Labyrinth Day at the outdoor labyrinth at New Life Church ELCA, 7564 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI 53718 on 5/3/25 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

The labyrinth is an ancient symbol and modern metaphor for the human quest for meaning. Labyrinth-walking aids in meditation, reflection and problem-solving; labyrinths have existed on virtually every continent and in many cultures for thousands of years.

World Labyrinth Day (WLD) brings people across the planet together in celebration of labyrinths as a symbol, tool, passion or practice, and encourages “Walking as One at 1 pm” to create a world-wide wave of peace.

This year, walking this powerful winding path is a way to Resist Tyranny in community. Labyrinth-walking guidelines and suggestions of actions to resist the dismantling of democracy will be provided. Drop by 7562 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI 53718 any time between 10:00am and 1:00pm. Your hosts are Labyrinth Facilitators Suzelle Lynch and Monica Wahlberg. Free “Walk in Beauty, Resist Tyranny!” labyrinth stickers available as supplies last!

For more information, uurevlynch@yahoo.com and https://www.worldlabyrinthday. org/