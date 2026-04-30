media release: "World Migratory Bird Day for Kids" Free Bird and Nature Adventure at Owen Conservation Park with Rebecca Gilman

6021 Old Sauk Road, meet at the main Owen Park parking lot area, water and bathrooms at park shelter. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with The Friends of Owen Conservation Park! Join Rebecca Gilman for a Kid-friendly Bird and Nature Walk as we look for migratory birds and learn about ways to help them during migration. After the walk, we'll enjoy crafts and a reading of The Warbler's Journey by Scott Weidensaul. ThIs is the Friends of Owen Great Wisconsin Birdathon weekend and kids on the walk are part of our Birdathon activities to count every bird seen. See wibirdathon.org and donate to Team Owen Park Owls to help Natural Resources Foundation support birds! See the Friends of Owen Park Facebook page and join up to help with volunteer projects! Free, welcoming, healthy, fairly accessible, family and kid friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Second Saturday Every Month Bird and Nature Adventures at Owen Conservation Park are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones and Friends of Owen Conservation Park. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104