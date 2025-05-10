World Migratory Bird Day

media release: San Damiano is having a free, half day World Migratory Bird Day Celebration on Saturday, May 10, from 8am to noon. There will be activities for both kids and adults, including a bird walk (8 am), story times and craft activities (9 am-noon), and talks from folks from the UW on the effects of climate change on birds and "birds in the 'burbs" (10 and 11 am).

