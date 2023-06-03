World Quizzing Championships (Madison Venue)

June 3, 2023  11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Sequoya Branch Public Library (co-sponsor)

21st Annual World Quizzing Championships, taking place on the same day in over 100 cities in about 40 countries. Written test of 240 challenging questions across a wide variety of culturally-diverse subjects. Free and open to all but seating is limited and correct number of quizzes must be printed so pre-registration in Quest portal or via email to madisonquiz@gmail.com is required by Friday, June 2. Further details provided after registration.  

Website: https://www.worldquizzing.com

Email: madisonquiz@gmail.com

