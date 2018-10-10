press release: Combat Blindness International (CBI) invites you to an evening of exploration as they host a dinner and program in celebration of World Sight Day. World Sight Day is an international day of awareness of avoidable blindness and visual impairment. CBI’s keynote speaker is Dr. Jonathan Patz , Director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This event will focus on life without sight and how global citizenship plays a role in alleviating blindness for millions of people around the world. Dr. Patz co-chaired the health expert panel of the first Congressional mandated UW National Assessment on Climate Change and served as the lead author for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Dr. Patz shares the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore for his work as the lead author on the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The event will take place on October 10, 2018 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club. It will feature guest speaker Dr. Jonathan Patz and information regarding the work of Combat Blindness International. Dinner is included and will feature dishes from the countries CBI serves around the world. Tickets are $75 for a regular ticket and $40 for a young-professional ticket.