media release:

Saturday, March 22 • 10:30 am–12 pm • Exploration Station: Watercolors

Saturday, March 22 • 1–3 pm • Madison Water Utility

Sunday, March 23 • 10:30 am–12 pm • Exploration Station: Watercolors

Celebrate World Water Day with two aqua-mazing activities! Learn about the water cycle with our friends from the Madison Water Utility and then unleash your creativity in the Art Studio, where we'll be painting nature scenes using watercolors and experimenting with the “resist” technique.