ONLINE: The World We Make

There is no doubt that we are facing troubling times; with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest from racial and social injustice, a divided nation and the looming threat of climate change. Now more than ever, we need the resources and inspiration to take care of our well-being and that of our community.

The Center for Healthy Minds and Healthy Minds Innovations welcome you to join us for an exclusive, virtual week-long series of events featuring mental health experts who will guide us through how our actions can plant seeds for a better tomorrow. We will end the week's events with an enlightening discussion with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Topics:

Oct. 5: The Plasticity of Mind, Brain & Body

Oct. 6: The Developing Mind

Oct. 7: Well at Work: Strategies From Research to the Real-World

Oct. 8: Resilient Minds, Resilient Planet

Oct. 9: Change Your Mind, Change the World with His Holiness the Dalai Lama: In our highlight event of the series, Richard Davidson, our Center's founder, will have an in depth recorded conversation about changing the mind and the world we live in with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.