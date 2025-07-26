media release: Directed by Charly Sparks; choreographed by Charly Sparks & Jayme Shimooka.

Studio Dansu is a Creative and Performing Arts Center in Madison that holds multiple Summer Camps that focus on engaging young students in theatre education.

What happens when a group of young performers come together to choose their own show? Something magical!

As part of Studio Dansu’s World’s a Stage summer camp, this production will be selected, shaped, and brought to life entirely by our campers. The script will be chosen on the first day of camp, giving our actors the chance to help create a performance that reflects their voices, ideas, and imagination.

Stay tuned—title and performance details coming soon!