From humble beginnings on one grill in a Hilldale grocer's parking lot, this Memorial Day weekend tradition has grown into its name as the World's Largest Brat Fest. The music offerings also expanded with the fest's move to Alliant, providing big crowds for a diverse roster of local bands — and a number of Christian-oriented groups. Some legends are always in the mix as well; the schedule for 2018 is yet to be announced.

Hours: Friday: 6-9 am (Take Your Brat to Work Day) and 10am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday: 10 am to 10 pm; Monday: 10 am to 6 pm

Kids Sport Zone - For kids who love to move around! From soccer to sack races, bounce house inflatables, flag football, a mascot race and the brat toss, there will be something for every kid to do every day at Brat Fest!

Take Your Brat to Work Day - Friday, May 25 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Brat Fest will be cooking for area businesses to pick up lunch for their employees and help our charities at the same time.

Sunday Night Fireworks - Come join us Sunday evening (May 27) at the World’s Largest Brat Fest to witness a dazzling fireworks show light up the evening sky! Brat Fest offers one of Madison’s most spectacular fireworks displays of the year, free of charge. Bring family and friends, blankets and chairs, and your appetite for entertainment - and we will provide all the amazing fireworks you can handle.