Worldwide Knit in Public Day

media release: World Wide Knit in Public Day is June 11! Event is free and open to the public at the Stoughton Rotary Park, 324 S 6th St - Gazebo behind the fire station.

Schedule - Social Yarning (Knit, Crochet, Spin - just have fun with string) 9am-3pm

Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Tim Swadley at 9:00 am

Door Prizes throughout the day.

Walk and Knit Competition 9:05 am; Sit and Knit Competition approximately 10:00 am. Competitors will receive a kit with 15 stitches already cast on to wooden, straight needles. Walk and Knit competitors have 10 minutes to complete a 500 meter sidewalk course. Sit and Knit competitors have the same 10 minutes. Rows with mistakes don't count. The person with the most stitches (all garter stitch) wins! There will be first, second and third place prizes. Kits include a ball of yarn, pair of straight bamboo needles, a participation "medal", project bag, and a commemorative pattern. There are a limited number of kits available. Register for the competitions here. $30 pre-register before June 7th, $35 after June 7th

Please come and root for the competitors! We anticipate winners to be announced at about 11:30am.

*Note - Please bring a lawn chair, snacks and beverages. There is a water fountain, public restrooms and public parking. We do not have food vendors planned at this time.