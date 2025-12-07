WORT 50th Birthday Bash

media release: Join us for a special evening to commemorate 50 years of WORT Community Radio sponsored by Ayres Painting and Dane Arts. The scrappy little station that began on Winnebago Street in 1975 has endured the test of time and has flourished--thanks to the love and support from the community and the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers to provide unique and diverse programming to the Madison community and beyond. We are thrilled to return to the Atwood Music Hall on Sunday, December 7th from 6 to 10pm for a diverse array of music and community spirit that is so important in these difficult times.

The night starts with a short set from Lou and Peter Berryman and their unique brand of fun and quirky folk tunes. The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band will heat things up with rhythms to make you get up and dance. Renowned blues guitarist Paul Filipowicz and his band will keep things cookin' in soulful style. Topping off the night with some great rock is a long-time Madison favorite German Art Students.

Tickets are $25 and are available on the Atwood Music Hall website HERE and at the Atwood Music Hall box office. This is a partially seated show with room to dance.

﻿All proceeds benefit WORT Community Radio. We hope to see you there!