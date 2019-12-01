WORT Birthday Party

press release: WORT Community Radio is excited for our 44th Birthday Bash at Crucible on Sunday, December 1, from 5 to 8pm--Our Actual Birthday!

We have Professor Pinkerton of Dead Man’s Carnival bringing his Irrelevant Orchestra from Milwaukee to headline the festivities with Vaudeville jazz, and Combo Noir will open the show while Silk Aerialists delight the crowd. Dance and enjoy the music or lounge in the bar and hobnob with fellow WORTistas and friends. We are also serving a variety of cold appetizers and some guilty carnival pleasures, as well as delicious Birthday Cake!

Presale tickets are $15 each and can be obtained at WORT, 118 S. Bedford St., or online at https://wort44.brownpapertickets.com. Crucible is located at 3118 Commercial Ave., easily accessible from Fair Oaks Ave. or E. Washington Ave. and has plenty of parking. (Bus routes 6, 17)

Hope to see you there!

Sponsored by Star Liquor, Madison Essentials Magazine, and 5NINES