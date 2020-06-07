press release: The WORT Block Party is evolving!

Join us on Sunday, June 7, for a day of great music celebrating Madison's Community Radio Station, WORT. Live music throughout the day, with delicious offerings from food vendors, local artisan crafts to browse and purchase, and nonprofit booths with info on the great work they are doing.

Come celebrate what makes Madison's community radio station so special.

WORT 89.9 FM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community radio station. WORT is nothing without volunteers that provide most of the on-air programming and countless off-air operations. WORT‘s distinct programming is the product of the knowledge, hard work, and creativity of the on-air volunteers. The WORT Block Party is sponsored by Summit Credit Union, Madison Essentials, 5NINES, Union Cab, MG&E Foundation, and Delta Properties with additional support from Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse.