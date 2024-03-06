WORT-FM Call for Artists

× Expand courtesy WORT The mighty WORT-FM building. The mighty WORT-FM building.

media release: In an effort to rejuvenate its exterior and enhance the vibrancy of its surroundings, WORT 89.9 FM, Madison's listener-supported community radio station, is announcing the launch of its Public Art Mural.

Originally conceived in the late 1980s as a means to break away from the "cream-colored monotony" of the building, the existing mural adorning WORT's home has weathered over the intervening 35 years. That's necessitated a fresh perspective that captures the station's dynamic programming and diverse community.

In 2022, the WORT Board of Directors approved the formation of the WORT Mural Committee, tasked with devising a plan to revitalize the station's exterior. With the goal of unveiling a new mural by fall 2024, the committee is actively seeking Wisconsin-based artists to contribute their talents to this endeavor.

Public art has proven benefits ranging from enhancing community cohesion to improving public safety. The station aims to leverage the power of art to create spaces that foster inclusivity, belonging, and pride within the community for years to come.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey," says Stu Levitan, president of the WORT Board of Directors. "Our goal is not only to beautify our exterior but to also engage our community in a meaningful dialogue through the transformative power of art."

WORT invites Wisconsin-based artists experienced in conceptualizing large-scale exterior murals to submit their initial design applications. The selected artist will receive a stipend for further design work and will be integral to the grant proposal process.

As WORT relies heavily on grassroots support, the station is calling upon the community, including businesses and individuals, to contribute to the funding of the new mural project.

"WORT’s broad community appeal can be broadcast as a visual statement of vitality in the neighborhood,” adds Patrick Sajbel, volunteer and Bassett Neighborhood resident. "Together, we can create a landmark that reflects the essence of Madison and celebrates our shared identity."

To learn more about the WORT Mural Revitalization Project, including how to donate or join the committee, please visit wortfm.org/mural-project or email mural@wortfm.org.

Interested artists are invited to submit design proposals in our initial Call to Artists. The application may be found at this link: wortfm.org/public-art-mural- artist-application/. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, March 25.

For media inquiries, please contact: Phil Rhein, Member, Board of Directors of WORT 89.9 FM, at 304-830-1815 and phil.rhein@wortfm.org. You may contact the WORT Mural Committee at mural@wortfm.org.