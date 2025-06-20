Would You Kindly, Frozen Charlotte, Rat Bath

media release: Would You Kindly? POWERFUL. FEMALE-FRONTED. ALTERNATIVE ROCK A vibrant rock band from Kenosha, Would You Kindly? is known for their unique sound blending electric violin with modern rock, pop, and jazz. Formed in 2019, Would You Kindly? got their start in the local open-mic scene and gained recognition for their originals including “Ain’t That a Shame”, “Charlatan”, and WAMI Award winning single “Blood in the Water”. The band features Gina Marie (Vocals), Paul Hoskins (Guitar), Daniel Harrison (Bass), Megan Weaver (Violin), and Haven Wells (Drums). The band actively supports the local community through events such as Make Music day, Taste of Wisconsin, and Kenosha Pride. They have performed alongside major talent such as Royal Bliss, Edge of Destiny, and ARTIFAS. Additionally, Would You Kindly? has also played at major festivals including Summerfest, Illinois State Fair, and LAUNCH Music Conference. Other notable events include Celebrate America by Happenings Magazine, Rhythm on the Lake by Kenosha County Parks, Lake Geneva Concerts in the Park, and Bands By The Boardwalk sponsored by Karben4 Brewing. Fall of 2021, Would You Kindly? held their first album release party at the famous Route 20 in Racine, WI. Named after their popular original, The Aftermath is a story about trauma and the long road to recovery from domestic violence and abuse. Spring of 2023, Would You Kindly? released their awaited EP Queen of Hearts at the amazing Public Brewing Co. in Kenosha, WI. A continuation of their debut album, Queen of Hearts is about taking back your power, owning your identity, and living unapologetically. Most recently in October 2024, Would You Kindly? released their second full length album home. at the remarkable Club Icon in Kenosha, WI. home. is a testament to the human condition; it is about being your truest self while finding the mental, emotional, and physical place that is your safe space–your home.

Frozen Charlotte

Frozen Charlotte is the newest project from Madison-based multimedia artist Sigra DeWeese.

Blending DeWeese’s signature airy coloratura vocals with a heavy, hardcore infused production and catchy, pop sensibility, Frozen Charlotte boasts a dynamic sound for fans of Lung, Deftones and Poppy. Live show supported by the musical talents of drummer Elliot Jewell, guitarist Quintin Bovre, Keyboardist Riley Rentfro and second bassist Olivia Curran.

Their newest single, “Gunne Sax” is available for streaming now.

RAT BATH is a band of all trans-gender individuals that reclaim queer-coded villains from their childhood as heros in their storytelling and strive for visibility in the music industry. They describe their sound as “Post-Everything Rat Core” but have also been called Bubble Grunge, Alternative Emo, Dirt Americana and Melodic Hardcore. Which ever way you slice it; they are fast, loud, and have a unique ability to seamlessly blend influences together.

Their freshman album Rat From Hell is considered to be Vocalist, Fred’s autobiography and was named one of The Milwaukee Record’s best albums of 2022. The shift in sound between tracks highlight the different ways trauma manifests in one’s life ranging from anger, vengeance, grief, romanticism, and finally, catharsis.

Their second studio album Call Me a Monster, otherwise known as their “Murder Country Rock Opera,” showcases inspiration from both mid-century Outlaw Country and Y2K style Emo and Post-Hardcore.

The sophomore album once again earned Milwaukee Record’s recognition as one of the best albums of 2023 as well as national recognition, marking a new era in the quickly expanding “Y’allternative” movement in 2020’s independent music.