press release: Comedians Maggie Maxwell and Andre Medrano invite some of the funniest people they know to answer pressing questions like would you rather lose the ability to sweat or spit? BBQ with holy guacamole or picnic with blessed dressing? Lurk hard or work hard?

The duo do the show monthly in Brooklyn and have taken it on the road to several cities and festivals. On August 10th they will be doing the show at The Bur Oak as part of Madison Comedy Week where they will be joined by Chris Higgins (ViceTV), Hatty Preson (E! Entertainment), Steve Vanderploeg (Comedy Works), and Olivia Carter (Comedy on State).

Thursday August 10, 7pm, The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago Street. $10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!