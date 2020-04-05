Spring Wedding Show

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: April 5, 2020 | 12:00-4:00 pm, Madison Marriott West, Middleton

Enjoy an afternoon out planning your dream wedding, discovering all the latest trends and inspiration!

From gorgeous wedding scapes designed by local event designers, a fashion runway show with the latest fashion trends, the opportunity to meet talented local vendors, to food and sweet stations and tasty bites, we invite you to join us. 

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
608-233-7001
