WPCRC Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: 

Join City leaders, partners, and friends for a ribbon-cutting and summer celebration at Warner Park Community Recreation Center! 

Schedule

  • 10:00am: Welcome & Remarks, followed by a ribbon cutting 
  • 11:00am – 11:45am - Facility Tours 
  • Starting at 11:00am, 11:15am and 11:30am
  • 12:00pm - 2:00pm  Gym Activities 
  • Various sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer and pickleball with all equipment provided
  • Wear non-marking rubber-soled shoes with soft, flat soles that won't scuff or damage indoor gym floors
  • Bouncy house
  • Movie & popcorn: Goat (2026) PG 1h 40m
  • Drop-in art and pottery projects
  • Face painting
  • Balloon twisting

Food Carts

  • To be announced - food sponsored by WPCRC while supplies last!

Info

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Movies
608-266-4711
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