WPCRC Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening

media release:

Join City leaders, partners, and friends for a ribbon-cutting and summer celebration at Warner Park Community Recreation Center!

Schedule

10:00am: Welcome & Remarks, followed by a ribbon cutting

11:00am – 11:45am - Facility Tours

Starting at 11:00am, 11:15am and 11:30am

12:00pm - 2:00pm Gym Activities

Various sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer and pickleball with all equipment provided

Wear non-marking rubber-soled shoes with soft, flat soles that won't scuff or damage indoor gym floors

Bouncy house

Movie & popcorn: Goat (2026) PG 1h 40m

Drop-in art and pottery projects

Face painting

Balloon twisting

Food Carts