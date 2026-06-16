WPCRC Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release:
Join City leaders, partners, and friends for a ribbon-cutting and summer celebration at Warner Park Community Recreation Center!
Schedule
- 10:00am: Welcome & Remarks, followed by a ribbon cutting
- 11:00am – 11:45am - Facility Tours
- Starting at 11:00am, 11:15am and 11:30am
- 12:00pm - 2:00pm Gym Activities
- Various sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer and pickleball with all equipment provided
- Wear non-marking rubber-soled shoes with soft, flat soles that won't scuff or damage indoor gym floors
- Bouncy house
- Movie & popcorn: Goat (2026) PG 1h 40m
- Drop-in art and pottery projects
- Face painting
- Balloon twisting
Food Carts
- To be announced - food sponsored by WPCRC while supplies last!
Info
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Movies