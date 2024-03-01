WPEN 10th Anniversary Party

media release: Celebrate 10 years of public education champions coming together statewide as Wisconsin Public Education Network Partners! Join us for a night of conversation and fun.

Friday, March 1, 2024 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT, Findorff, 300 S Bedford St

Whether you've been with us from the beginning or are just hearing about us now, please join us to hear about the important needs facing our public schools, the work our Network has done to address those needs, and connect with others who care about kids and understand that PUBLIC SCHOOLS UNITE US.

Can't join us in person? You can still support this event and ensure that the advocacy we've done together for the past 10 years makes a real difference for kids moving forward. CLICK HERE to make a donation and support our ongoing advocacy for public schools.