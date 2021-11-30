ONLINE: Wrap Yourself in a Rainbow

media release: GSAFE volunteers and staff have been busy getting our 2nd Annual Wrap Yourself in a Rainbow Quilt and Fiber Art Auction ready to launch on Nov 30th. We have more than 100 handmade items lovingly made by GSAFE friends and supporters for you to bid on.

We're excited for another amazing event. Thank you to everyone who donated to this year's event, and an extra shout out to the crew over at Blue Bar Quilts for your time and generosity. we can't do it without you!

Make sure to bookmark gsafequilts2021.givesmart.com (the page will be live soon) and join or follow our Facebook event page to get updates and announcements leading up to and during the length of the auction.

Thanks for sharing and happy bidding!