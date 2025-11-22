Wrath Hammer, Aposticum, Tubal Cain, Apothic

× Expand Bob Koch Tubal Cain on stage at the Crystal Corner. Tubal Cain

media release: This is a heavy as hell Metal Show the Saturday before Thanksgiving Weekend. We have anywhere from 4 to 6 bands lined up to make your ears Bleed (awaiting confirmations on a few), We are Accepting Canned and non-perishable food for donation to Second Harvest Food before the Holidays. And Free "The Door Gift Certificates" for attendees who donate the most food at the show. More details to come.

https://www.facebook.com/events/767980012798988