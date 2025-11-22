Wrath Hammer, Aposticum, Tubal Cain, Apothic

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: This is a heavy as hell Metal Show the Saturday before Thanksgiving Weekend. We have anywhere from 4 to 6 bands lined up to make your ears Bleed (awaiting confirmations on a few), We are Accepting Canned and non-perishable food for donation to Second Harvest Food before the Holidays. And Free "The Door Gift Certificates" for attendees who donate the most food at the show. More details to come.

https://www.facebook.com/events/767980012798988

