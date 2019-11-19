RSVP for Wreath-making from Nature

press release: 1/23/19 Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Wreath-making from Nature. Using natural materials found at the Arboretum, make nature-inspired wreaths just in time for the holiday season. Materials supplied. You are welcome to bring ornaments and ribbons for decoration. Instructors: Marian Farrior, Arboretum restoration work party manager, and Jane Hawley Stevens, herbalist. Fee $25. Register by November 19. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/classes/