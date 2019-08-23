Wrenclaw, (Allman Brothers tribute), Conundrum (Lotus), Snafu (Phish), Pine Travelers (moe)

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$10.

press release: In the spirit of fest season, we’ve teamed up with a few of the best Wisconsin jam bands to bring that vibe to Madtown – Local bands covering some of the best jam bands of all time! Let’s get heady (~);}

Allman Brothers Band performed by Wrenclaw Big Band

Lotus performed by Conundrum

Phish performed by Snafu

moe. performed by Pine Travelers

Sound Tribe Sector 9 performed by members of steez, Wheelhouse, and Pine Travelers, and more

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
