ONLINE: Wrestling with Whiteness

press release: Join us for a one hour webinar that wrestles with critical themes facing the church in this historical moment. Our time together will include both presentation and Q&A.

Anchored in the Biblical story of Jacob and Esau, we’ll explore themes of injustice, alienation, repentance and forgiveness, reparations, and how that impacts the intersections of antiracism and the work of the Christian church today.

This webinar will be presented on Zoom. All participants will be muted; questions will be received via Q&A and the chat window and will be moderated by Wisconsin Council of Churches staff members in light of available time.

Our presenter is Rev. Dr. Zachary Moon, Associate Professor of Pastoral Theology and Care at Chicago Theological Seminary. He has served as a military chaplain with Marines and sailors, as a chaplain resident in the VA hospital system, and as a chaplain with combat veterans in residential treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. Moon was raised in the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) and is currently ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

“Theology is a constructive task consequential to real persons, embodying real needs and gifts, challenged by real circumstances. Theology without urgency, responsibility, and humility can willingly and unwillingly perpetuate violence, dehumanization, and destruction. A proliferating multitude of public spaces and discourses fraught with moral, religious, and spiritual significance demand our attention and engagement.”

Professor Moon’s research interests include pastoral and practical theologies, trauma studies, theological education and pedagogies, and topics related to military service, post-deployment reentry and reintegration, and military moral stress. He is the author of Warriors Between Worlds: Moral Injuries and Identities in Crisis and Coming Home: Ministry that Matters with Veterans and Military Families. Hear more about his journey from pacifism to military chaplaincy in this interview with Things Not Seen: https://www.thingsnotseenradio.com/shows/1910-moon

